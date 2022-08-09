Nets Owner Makes Stance On Kevin Durant's 'Ultimatum' Clear

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Kevin Durant reportedly told Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai the team will have to make a choice: him or general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.

If Durant's reported ultimatum was meant as an attempt to get Tsai to capitulate, it failed, at least immediately.

Tsai tweeted tonight that Marks and Nash have his full backing.

"Our front office and coaching staff have my support," Tsai wrote. "We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets."

Tsai has been the owner of the Nets and chairman of the Barclays Center since September 2019, three months after Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan made their free agency decisions to come to Brooklyn.

Nash, meanwhile, has been the team's head coach since September 2020. Marks is the longest-tenured of the group, having become the franchise's general manager in February 2016.

If Durant's demand to Tsai, which came after he already requested a trade back in June, was a power play, it certainly seems like the owner is exercising his own leverage with his statement tonight.

It's easier and more prudent to fire Marks and Nash and pick Durant, the superstar, but perhaps Tsai isn't convinced KD is all-in anyway. In that case, it might be best for all parties if the Nets could eventually find a trade partner.