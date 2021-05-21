Nets Owner Responds To Brad Stevens’ Controversial Quote

Though it probably wasn’t his intention, Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens sparked a debate this week over his comments about the Brooklyn Nets.

Stevens may have been a bit too kind when talking about the Celtics’ first-round matchup, as he basically admit that his squad will be facing an uphill battle when they take on the Nets.

“If I’m just a general fan of the NBA, I have a hard time seeing them lose,” Stevens said. “We’re going to have to play great.”

Former Celtics center Kendrick Perkins made it very clear that he’s not a fan of Stevens’ comments. He put Stevens on blast during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take.

“Brad Stevens, if you love Brooklyn that much, why don’t you go coach them? Go join the coaching staff,” Perkins said. “Listen, I played for the Boston Celtics for eight-and-a-half years. I know the definition of ‘the City of Champions.’ They have something called Celtic pride. That wasn’t Celtic pride.”

While it’s unclear what Stevens’ motives are, Nets owner Joe Tsai refuses to buy what the Celtics coach is selling.

Tsai commented on a tweet this Friday about the Nets easily defeating the Celtics, replying “If you believe in the easy kill, you’re being set up by the wily (Danny) Ainge/Stevens ploy. Don’t believe none of it!”

Perhaps this could just be a simple form of gamesmanship from Stevens. It’s also possible that he just thinks highly of the Nets. Either way, Tsai is hopeful that his team doesn’t lose focus.

Game 1 of the Celtics-Nets series will begin on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center.

