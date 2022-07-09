Nets Player Has Honest Reaction To Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Rumors

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Kevin Durant #7 and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets look on with the referee during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on December 13, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Over the past few weeks, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been at the center of the NBA world. The current belief is that both players will be traded by the Nets at some point this offseason.

On Friday, Nets center Nic Claxton was asked if he's been recruiting Durant and Irving.

Claxton, who was attending the Nets' Summer League game, responded, "That's above my pay grade."

Claxton averaged 8.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game during the 2021-22 season.

Even though there's so much uncertainty surrounding the Nets right now, Claxton is happy to be in Brooklyn.

“Nah, I’m happy to be here," Claxton said, via the New York Post. "I feel like we’ve got unfinished business, regardless of who’s going to be rocking with us next year. I’m ready to come out and just make a difference, continue to get better and help us win games.”

The Nets will need Claxton to take that next step in his progression during the 2022-23 season, especially if Durant and Irving are no longer on the roster.