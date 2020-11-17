Nets Player Reacts To The James Harden Trade Rumors

James Harden has become the talk of the NBA this offseason, as multiple reports are stating that he wants to get traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden rejected a contract extension from the Houston Rockets to become the first player ever to earn over $50 million per year due to his desire to be traded.

Wojnarowski added that Harden’s message to the Rockets is clear: “Get me to Brooklyn.” While there hasn’t been any meaningful dialogue yet, the NBA world is captivated by this potential trade.

Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie couldn’t help but chime in on the conversation, tweeting “Wow” once he heard about Harden’s trade request.

There’s a strong belief that Dinwiddie would be part of Brooklyn’s trade package to land Harden. Additionally, the front office would have to include Caris LeVert, who averaged 18.7 points per game in his fourth season with the club.

LeVert had an interesting post on Instagram last night, as fans think he hinted at his time with the Nets coming to an end very soon.

It’s too unclear right now to tell if the Nets will actually acquire Harden in a blockbuster trade. For all we know, the Rockets could keep him for the 2020-21 season.

That being said, all eyes will be on the Nets since they’re trying to form a three-headed monster in the Eastern Conference.