Nets Release Player Following The Goran Dragic Signing

All-Star point guard Goran Dragic has a new team as he is signing with the Brooklyn Nets. But Dragic’s gain is another player’s loss.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are waiving backup guard Jevon Carter. The move will make room on the roster for Dragic, whose deal with the team is reportedly for the rest of the season.

Carter has played in 46 games for the Nets this season, starting one. He’s averaged 3.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and one assist while averaging 12 minutes per game.

The 26-year-old point guard is in his first season with the Nets. He was a second-round pick out of West Virginia in 2018 and spent the last three on the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns and the G-League Memphis Hustle.

As a college player at West Virginia, Jevon Carter was one of the most dominant defensive players in college basketball. He was the 2018 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, a four-time Big 12 All-Defensive Team selection and a consensus All-American in 2018.

Carter set multiple records for single season and career steals for the Mountaineers. But in four years he’s found playing time hard to come by and done little with the time he’s gotten on the court.

His NBA career isn’t over, but he’s now seeking his fourth team in three years.

As for the Nets, they’re adding a more accomplished player in Goran Dragic who might offer a little more off the bench – if not the potential to be a solid starter.