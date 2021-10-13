Nets Reportedly Make Contract Decision On Kyrie Irving

The rocky relationship between the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving appears to be reaching a point of no return. Brooklyn’s latest decision on Irving’s contract should be proof enough of that.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Nets will not offer Irving a contract extension moving forward. Kyrie has two years remaining on his current deal, and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

The seven-time All-Star point guard is refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine in defiance of the New York City vaccine mandate. This stance will make him miss all Nets home games as well as games held in other cities with vaccine mandates.

But that doesn’t seem to bother Kyrie in the slightest right now. And he isn’t getting any pushback from his teammates or other prominent NBA players with the power to influence him.

Kyrie Irving will not be offered a contract extension by the Nets moving forward, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/3pJdjqSTIU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 13, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets have made it clear that Kyrie Irving will not play any games for them until he gets vaccinated. Whether they’ll be able to withhold his pay for all of those missed games remains to be seen.

In two seasons with the Nets, Kyrie has played in 74 regular season games, averaging 27 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists. In nine playoff games for the Nets he’s averaged 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

The situation between the Nets and Irving will likely take months to resolve – if it ever gets resolved at all.

But the relationship now has a firm end date: 2023.