Nets Reportedly Make Decision On Aspect Of Sixers Trade

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 10: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on March 10, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Thanks to the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade, the Brooklyn Nets owned the Philadelphia 76ers' 2022 first-round pick.

However, a stipulation of the deal enabled Brooklyn to have the option to push the pick back until 2023. Reportedly, they have chosen to do that.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are deferring acquisition of the first-round pick until next year. They had until today to inform the league of their decision.

"The Sixers keep No. 23 for this June’s draft and Nets get the 2023 pick for use in future trades or to make for themselves," Wojnarowski wrote. "Nets can hope that 2023 pick moves up the draft board based on success of Philadelphia’s coming season.

On paper, this seems like a worthy gamble by the Nets. As Woj said, they have options with this pick and time to sift through them.

The unprotected 2022--or now 2023 first-round pick--was one of two draft choices the Nets added from Philadelphia in the Harden-Simmons megadeal this past winter.

The other was a protected 2027 first-round choice.