Report: Nets Star Kyrie Irving Has Not Been Vaccinated

Kyrie Irving dribbling for the Nets.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 03: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets calls a play during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on January 03, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Wizards won 123-122. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, the NBA informed teams that local vaccination requirements will prevent unvaccinated players from playing or practicing at their home arenas. One of those players who could be affected by this situation is Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

According to a report from Fox Sports, Irving has not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine. As a result, he’s prohibited from playing at the Barclays Center.

Both the Nets and a spokeswoman for Irving declined to comment on the All-Star guard’s vaccination status. Obviously, he’ll need to be vaccinated if he wants to play home games in Brooklyn this year.

Nets general manager Sean Marks was asked about his players potentially missing time due to New York City’s vaccine mandate. His response was vague but telling.

“Regarding if they could play today, I can’t comment on who could play and so forth. There would obviously be a couple people missing from that picture,” Marks said, via Fox News. “I won’t get into who it is, but we feel confident in the following several days before camp everybody would be allowed to participate and so forth.”

As of now, the NBA doesn’t have a rule in place where players need to be vaccinated in order to play this season. However, local mandates will trump the league’s policies when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.

With the regular season roughly a month away, the Nets have some work to do if they want to be at full strength for Opening Night.

