Nets To Inquire About Ime Udoka: NBA World Reacts

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 19: Head coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Two of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at FTX Arena on May 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

On Tuesday afternoon, the Brooklyn Nets fired Steve Nash. This decision was made just seven games into the regular season.

Jacque Vaughn will be the acting head coach for the Nets this Tuesday evening. However, the team may consider other options for the rest of the year.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are expected to inquire about suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka and former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder.

Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for an improper workplace relationship with a female subordinate. An investigation discovered that he used "crude language" in dialogue with this woman.

The Celtics would reportedly let Udoka leave for another job. NBA fans, however, can't understand why the Nets would want to take on another potential distraction.

One person tweeted, "Udoka to the Nets would be on point for how that organization is being run."

"You really can't make this stuff up," another person said. "The Nets are a mess."

"Oh this is a HILARIOUS twist," JP Acosta wrote.

Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals in his first season as the team's head coach. There's no question he knows how to win at the highest level.

On the flip side, the Nets are already dealing with a lot of internal issues right now. Hiring Udoka may magnify those problems.