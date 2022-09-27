Nets Veteran Has Brutally Honest Admission On Durant Drama

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 6: General view of the Barclays Center as the Golden State Warriors play the Brooklyn Nets during an NBA basketball game on December 6, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Warriors defeated the Nets 114-98. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Brooklyn Nets forward Markieff Morris may have just dropped the funniest quote you'll hear all week.

Morris, who signed with the Nets this offseason, addressed the recent drama involving Kevin Durant.

Morris isn't worried about the recent rift between Durant and the Nets because he believes it's human nature.

"You break up with a girlfriend, you get back with her. It's the same s--t," Morris said. "You have your differences until you figure it out."

When asked if that strategy actually works, Morris had a hilarious response.

"Yeah, I mean, I broke up with my wife a couple times - we're still married. S--t works. Sometimes, you need space to figure things out."

Durant reportedly asked for a trade earlier this offseason. After weeks of speculation, the team announced that Durant would remain in Brooklyn for the 2022-23 season.

While there are still concerns about how the Nets manage to navigate through this drama, there's no question that winning cures a lot of issues in professional sports.

If the Nets can get off to a hot start this season, all the outside chatter about Durant wanting out will be silenced.