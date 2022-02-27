New York City Mayor Announces Big News For Kyrie Irving

We are getting closer and closer to Kyrie Irving being a full-time player again for the Brooklyn Nets.

New York City mayor Eric Adams announced this afternoon that if all continues trending in the right direction, he will officially removed the citywide vaccine mandate on March 7.

“New York City’s #COVID numbers continue to go down,” Adams wrote. “So long as our indicators show a low level of risk and we see no surprises this week, on Monday, March 7 we will also remove the vaccination requirements for Key2NYC — meaning indoor dining, fitness and entertainment venues.”

Once the mandate is officially rescinded, Irving will be able to play in home games. Until now, he has been unable to compete in Brooklyn this season since he is not vaccinated.

Having Irving back on a nightly basis will be a major boon for the Nets. In 15 games this season, all on the road, he is averaging 25.1 points, 5.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Irving is coming off a 38-point, five rebound, five assist performance in last night’s 126-123 win at Milwaukee. Led by Irving, the Nets, who are still waiting on Ben Simmons to be declared fit to return, were able to beat the defending NBA champions without Kevin Durant.