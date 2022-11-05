Nike Announces Decision On Kyrie Irving After Controversial Post

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

In wake of the latest controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving, Nike has decided to suspend its relationship with the star guard of the Brooklyn Nets.

Additionally, Nike announced that it will no longer launch Irving's new shoe, the Kyrie 8. This was supposed to take place on Nov. 8.

"At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism," Nike said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone."

Irving's future with Nike is uncertain to say the least. His contract with the brand is set to expire in October of 2023.

Irving was recently suspended by the Nets for a minimum of five games. He released an apology to those he hurt on social media.

"To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize," Irving wrote on Instagram. "I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary. I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against Anti- semitism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with. I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all."

Irving will not be compensated during his suspension. As a result, he'll lose at least $2.2 million.