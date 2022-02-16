NYC Mayor Admits He’s ‘Struggling’ With Kyrie Irving Situation

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is still not allowed to compete in home games because of New York City’s vaccine mandate.

That might be changing though, as new NYC mayor Eric Adams is reportedly considering changing the rules. Under the current statutes, Irving is barred from playing in New York, but visiting players who are unvaccinated are allowed to take the court.

Adams told reporters today he is “struggling” over what to do with regards to the mandate, conceding that the rules are “unfair” to hometown teams.

Mayor Eric Adams, asked if he’d change vaccine rules for Kyrie Irving, says he thinks the rules are “unfair.”

He says “honestly I’m struggling” over what to do because it’s not fair for hometown teams to face different rules than visiting teams. — Emma G. Fitzsimmons (@emmagf) February 16, 2022

Obviously, if Adams were to change the laws, it would be a gamechanger for the Nets. Irving would be available full-time as the team tries to shake off a recent 11-game losing streak and climb the Eastern Conference standings.

Earlier today, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the New York City rule “doesn’t make sense” during an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up.

“This law in New York, the oddity of it to me is that it only applies to home players,” Silver said, via ESPN. “I think if ultimately that rule is about protecting people who are in the arena, it just doesn’t quite make sense to me that an away player who is unvaccinated can play in Barclays but the home player can’t. To me, that’s a reason they should take a look at that ordinance.”

Irving is currently averaging 24.1 points, 5.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game in 14 appearances this season.