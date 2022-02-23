NYC Mayor’s Latest Announcement Could Have Major Impact On Kyrie Irving

New York City mandates have been keeping Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving out of the Barclays Center this season. But a big announcement could see him returning soon.

On Wednesday, New York City mayor Eric Adams expressed optimism at phasing out the current COVID-19 vaccine mandates for indoor spaces. Adams said that such an announcement could be coming “in the next few weeks.”

“Yes, and I can’t wait to get it done,” Adams said, via New York Daily News reporter Chris Sommerfeldt.

Under the current New York City mandate, unvaccinated people cannot attend indoor events with a certain number of people. Kyrie is openly – and proudly – anti-vaxx, and has made it clear that he will not get vaccinated.

As a result, Kyrie has not played a single game at the Barclays Center this season. He has, however, joined the team for most of their road trips since returning to the team a few months ago.

"Yes, and I can't wait to get it done," @NYCMayor says when asked if he has a plan for phasing out COVID vaccine mandates for indoor spaces in the city, adds that he foresees an announcement on something related to this "in the next few weeks." — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) February 23, 2022

New York City has been hit hard by COVID-19 ever since the pandemic began. The city has gone through numerous big waves of cases and has had to go into lockdown on several occasions.

So it’s understandable that Adams and his predecessor Bill De Blasio were so willing to crack down on the unvaccinated. But with cases finally – mercifully – declining, the city is on the brink of reopening in a bigger way.

That could mean big things for the Nets if they can finally start getting Kyrie for their home games.