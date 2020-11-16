Former NBA Star Has A Warning For The Brooklyn Nets

Former NBA All-Star shooting guard Ray Allen thinks the Brooklyn Nets should think twice about trading for James Harden.

The Nets are rumored to be the preferred destination for Harden if the Houston Rockets decide to trade him this offseason.

ESPN reported on Sunday afternoon that the Nets are at the top of Harden’s wish list. However, the two teams have not discussed an actual trade.

Durant and Harden — past teammates with the Oklahoma City Thunder — have recently discussed the possibility, but there have yet to be trade discussions between the two front offices. Harden has been increasingly uneasy about the Rockets’ ability to compete for an NBA title and has been considering the possibility of pushing to play elsewhere before his contract expires, sources said.

Allen, who played with two other stars in Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, thinks it could be a mistake for Harden to join Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

“If you look at Kyrie… Harden if this happens, and then Kevin Durant, it’s going to be extremely difficult,” Allen said in Sirius XM NBA Radio.

Allen added that it could be a “train wreck.”

"If you look at Kyrie… Harden if this happens, and then Kevin Durant, it's going to be extremely difficult" Hall of Famer Ray Allen tells @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine that if James Harden were to end up in Brooklyn he doesn't think it will work with Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/c3wVxGX5F8 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) November 16, 2020

Harden is the most ball-dominant player in the NBA, but he has played with Durant before. All three players would likely have to adjust their mindset in order to make it work.