Refs In Bucks vs. Nets Game Are Getting Crushed

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks unning up the court during a game.CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 26: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks runs onto the court against the Charlotte Hornets before their game at Spectrum Center on November 26, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The officials for this afternoon’s Game 4 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets have taken heat from all sides after one half of basketball.

Nets fans are not happy with the refs for allowing Bucks forward P.J. Tucker to play physical defense on Kevin Durant, and they’re also upset that no foul was called on the play point guard Kyrie Irving got hurt. Irving is now out for the rest of the game with a sprained ankle.

As for Bucks fans, well they’re annoyed with Durant’s flopping and the fact the refs have not hesitated to call offensive fouls on Giannis Antetokounmpo. The players on both sides are working the officials as expected in a crucial game.

One search through Twitter and you’ll see the myriad of criticisms against today’s crew of Scott Foster, Tony Brothers and Ed Malloy.

So far, the third-seeded Bucks have taken advantage of hot outside shooting and Irving’s injury to grab an eight-point lead in the third quarter. A Milwaukee win would knot the series at two games apiece.

You can watch the rest of Bucks-Nets on ABC.


