Refs In Bucks vs. Nets Game Are Getting Crushed

The officials for this afternoon’s Game 4 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets have taken heat from all sides after one half of basketball.

Nets fans are not happy with the refs for allowing Bucks forward P.J. Tucker to play physical defense on Kevin Durant, and they’re also upset that no foul was called on the play point guard Kyrie Irving got hurt. Irving is now out for the rest of the game with a sprained ankle.

As for Bucks fans, well they’re annoyed with Durant’s flopping and the fact the refs have not hesitated to call offensive fouls on Giannis Antetokounmpo. The players on both sides are working the officials as expected in a crucial game.

One search through Twitter and you’ll see the myriad of criticisms against today’s crew of Scott Foster, Tony Brothers and Ed Malloy.

The Nets are fed up with these refs as they should be pic.twitter.com/HpQlRnJFI3 — Talkin’ Nets (@TalkinNets) June 13, 2021

PJ Tucker if the refs called fouls pic.twitter.com/uf68Wbppw8 — Talkin’ Nets (@TalkinNets) June 13, 2021

Of course my first rule change will be to eliminate the defensive foul on a swipe through if the defender. That will become either an offensive foul or punishable by two years in prison. — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) June 13, 2021

The refs don't respect Giannis' game at all. Lebron gets that And 1 on every drive. — raheem palmer (@djrtodaizza) June 13, 2021

KD’s security about to do this to the refs pic.twitter.com/4RzR8QOMq1 — kyle (@knicks_tape99) June 13, 2021

Kevin Durant flops with the best of them. He’s seen in slow motion thrashing his head as if he actually took a foul (he didn’t). Refs call it anyway — IKE Bucks Podcast (@IKE_Bucks) June 13, 2021

Kyrie got hurt because he got FOULED. Was there a whistle blown? Of course not. — Aubs (@ShakyWarriorAub) June 13, 2021

The refs have to be a little more consistent n clean things up in the 2nd half. #nets #bucks — Sean Bell (@seanbelllive) June 13, 2021

So far, the third-seeded Bucks have taken advantage of hot outside shooting and Irving’s injury to grab an eight-point lead in the third quarter. A Milwaukee win would knot the series at two games apiece.

You can watch the rest of Bucks-Nets on ABC.