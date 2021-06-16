On Tuesday night, Kevin Durant put the Brooklyn Nets on his metaphorical back and carried them to a 114-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

At one point in the game, the Bucks held a 17-point lead over the Nets and looked primed for a blowout. Unfortunately, Milwaukee made some poor decisions and Kevin Durant took advantage.

He dropped 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in the come-from-behind victory. In doing so, Durant played all 48 minutes of the game with Kyrie Irving out with an injury.

James Harden, who was battling a hamstring injury, also played the majority of Tuesday night’s game. That left former NBA star Reggie Miller asking a relatively insane question.

“I’m just going to throw this out there to see what the responses will be,” Miller started. “If your Steve Nash and the Nets, would you sit James Harden AND Kevin Durant in Game 6 because of the heavy minutes tonight, and push all your chips to the center of table for Game 7??”

I’m just going to throw this out there to see what the responses will be.. If your Steve Nash and the Nets, would you sit James Harden AND Kevin Durant in Game 6 because of the heavy minutes tonight, and push all your chips to the center of table for Game 7?? — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) June 16, 2021

It’s a ridiculous question from Miller, who was one of the most ruthless competitors when he was on the court. Now he’s openly questioning if the Nets should rest their star players just to face off with Milwaukee in a Game 7.

Unsurprisingly, fans teed off on Miller’s line of questioning. Brooklyn will do everything it can to make sure Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are dispatched in six games.