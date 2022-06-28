Report: 1 Kyrie Irving Trade Might Still Be Possible

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles the ball during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

On Monday, Kyrie Irving exercised his player option with the Brooklyn Nets for the 2022-23 season. And yet, it sounds like one potential trade involving the All-Star point guard is still on the table.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, there are "high-ranking people" who believe Irving to the Lakers is still possible because they have mutual interest.

"I was told the option pick up came as a total surprise to the Nets," Windhorst said, via RealGM. "They found out when everybody else did."

Windhorst continued: "The people I talk to in the league are skeptical that Kyrie is going to be all for one and one for all on this."

Even though Irving could be traded, it's important to note he would have no formal voice when it comes to choosing his next landing spot. That's because he opted into his current contract.

This past season, Irving averaged 27.4 points and 5.8 assists per game. He remains one of the most prolific scorers in the league.

If Irving truly wants out of Brooklyn, the front office will have to make a tough decision this offseason. For now though, he's expected to play alongside Kevin Durant.