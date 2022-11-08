Report: Details Emerge From Kyrie Irving's Meeting With Adam Silver

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench during the second quarter of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on November 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Last week, Kyrie Irving was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets because he "failed to "unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs." On Tuesday, he reportedly met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver to discuss his situation.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Silver and Irving had a "productive and understanding" visit today.

Charania said this meeting should pave the way for Irving and the Nets to "work through his steps on a potential return."

Irving has been suspended for at least five games.

The Nets have already said that Irving won't return until he "satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct."

Irving, meanwhile, has issued an apology to the Jewish community in a lengthy Instagram post. He received a ton of backlash for sharing a link to the film "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" on social media.

Prior to being suspended, Irving averaged 26.9 points and 5.1 assists per game.