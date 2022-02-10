Report: How Kyrie Irving Really Felt About James Harden

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the Brooklyn Nets shipped star guard James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers in a blockbuster trade.

Brooklyn received Ben Simmons and several other pieces in a biggest trade in a day full of significant movement around the league. Harden forced his way onto the Nets from the Houston Rockets under a year ago.

However, it clearly wasn’t working out in Brooklyn and he wanted to play elsewhere. A recent report from the Athletic suggested one of his Nets teammates wanted him gone as well.

According to a report from Joe Vardon, Kyrie Irving was glad Harden wanted out of Brooklyn. “When Irving heard Harden was in fact hoping to be traded, a well-placed source says he was eager to see it come to fruition,” the report said.

Kyrie Irving was ready for James Harden to move on, @joevardon writes. “When Irving heard Harden was in fact hoping to be traded, a well-placed source says he was eager to see it come to fruition.” More details on the Nets’ breakup: https://t.co/fSqt1axErZ pic.twitter.com/PsVNuZmWlZ — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) February 10, 2022

James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were supposed to be a trio that terrified the rest of the league. Instead, the trio played fewer than 20 games together and Brooklyn is in trouble of not landing a playoff spot.

With nine straight losses, the Nets fell to the No. 8 seed – outside of automatic playoff position.

Perhaps Harden’s exit will be a good thing for the team.