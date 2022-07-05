Report: How Long It Could Take For A Kevin Durant Trade

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant officially requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets this month. Although the team will grant his wish, it could take a while for a deal to get done.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium had an update on Durant's future.

Charania reiterated that Brooklyn will not move on from Durant until it gets a worthy return.

"Until they get that price threshold met, which I'm told is All-Star type players and a boatload of draft picks, they're not going to move Kevin Durant," Charania said.

Even though it could be a while before we see Durant on the move, Charania doesn't expect the two-time Finals MVP's stance to change. He wants out of Brooklyn.

Durant has listed the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns as his preferred landing spots.

Considering the Utah Jazz received four first-round picks and a plethora of players for Rudy Gobert, the Nets should receive an absurd haul in return for Durant.

This past season, Durant averaged 29.9 points per game. He has four years remaining on his contract.