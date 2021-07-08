Report: James Harden Was ‘Briefly Detained’ In Paris

Brooklyn Nets shooting guard James Harden seems to be having fun over in Paris for Fashion Week, but it hasn’t all been fun and games.

According to a report from ESPN, Harden was “briefly detained” but not taken into custody or arrested by French police this afternoon. The 31-year-old star has been seen hanging out with rapper Lil Baby, Kanye West and others in Paris recently.

Harden was reportedly on the street when a car carrying Lil Baby and others was stopped by authorities because of the odor of cannabis.

“Reports say three people in the car, including Lil Baby, were arrested and taken to a Paris police station,” wrote ESPN.

Bravo à la police française 🤦🏾‍♂️ des incompétents… même pas capable de reconnaître James HARDEN pic.twitter.com/YLAeBFdaXk — cateregardeap (@TiSoldier971) July 8, 2021

Harden averaged 24.6 points, 10.9 assists and 8.5 rebounds in 36 games for the Nets after being traded to Brooklyn by the Houston Rockets early in the season.

Unfortunately, injuries limited Harden’s effectiveness in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. He hurt his hamstring in Game 1 against Milwaukee and did not return until Game 5, producing only 10.8 points, 6.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game as the Nets were eliminated in seven games.