Report: James Harden Was ‘Briefly Detained’ In Paris

James Harden on the court for the Brooklyn Nets during an NBA game.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles during the first half against the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center on January 16, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Brooklyn Nets shooting guard James Harden seems to be having fun over in Paris for Fashion Week, but it hasn’t all been fun and games.

According to a report from ESPN, Harden was “briefly detained” but not taken into custody or arrested by French police this afternoon. The 31-year-old star has been seen hanging out with rapper Lil Baby, Kanye West and others in Paris recently.

Harden was reportedly on the street when a car carrying Lil Baby and others was stopped by authorities because of the odor of cannabis.

“Reports say three people in the car, including Lil Baby, were arrested and taken to a Paris police station,” wrote ESPN.

Harden averaged 24.6 points, 10.9 assists and 8.5 rebounds in 36 games for the Nets after being traded to Brooklyn by the Houston Rockets early in the season.

Unfortunately, injuries limited Harden’s effectiveness in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. He hurt his hamstring in Game 1 against Milwaukee and did not return until Game 5, producing only 10.8 points, 6.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game as the Nets were eliminated in seven games.


