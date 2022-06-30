Report: NBA Teams' True Feelings On Kyrie Irving Revealed

BROOKLYN, NY - APRIL 25: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 25, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Before exercising his player option for the 2022-23 season, Nets star Kyrie Irving reportedly listed a few teams he'd be interested in playing for.

Irving's list consisted of the Clippers, Heat, Lakers, Knicks, Mavericks and 76ers. Although these teams caught the All-Star guard's attention, the feeling wasn't exactly mutual.

During this Thursday's edition of ESPN's Get Up, Brian Windhorst said the demand for Irving on a long-term contract "doesn't exist" at this moment.

"A lot of times when a team is listed on a list, it's like, 'Oh, this is interesting. Let's have a discussion.' And by the way, those teams did have discussions. Some of those teams saw this coming in the last month and had discussions: 'Do we want Kyrie Irving here?' But the demand for Kyrie Irving on a long-term contract just doesn't exist right now," Windhorst said.

This report from Windhorst isn't that surprising. Irving's tenure with the Nets has been anything but smooth sailing.

Irving will have a chance to rebuild his image - on and off the court - next season.

If all goes well, Irving could hit the open market next summer and receive a long-term contract.