Report: Nets Are Leaning 1 Way With Kyrie Irving Decision

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 03: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets calls a play during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on January 03, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Wizards won 123-122. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets have an important decision to make this offseason regarding Kyrie Irving. He has a player option for the 2022-23 season that he could potentially opt out of.

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, it appears the Nets are leaning towards an extension with Irving.

There's no indication as to how lengthy this extension for Irving could end up being.

Last month, Nets general manager Sean Marks was asked about the team's upcoming negotiations with Irving.

"I think that’s something we’ve been discussing, and we will continue to debrief on and discuss throughout this offseason,” Marks said. “It's honestly not just Kyrie, we have decisions to make on a variety of free agents. We haven’t had any of those discussions yet, so it would be unfair for me to comment on how it looks for us and Kyrie, because to be quite frank he has some decisions to make on his own. So, he has to look at what he wants to do with his player option and so forth like that."

During the 2021-22 season, Irving averaged 27.4 points and 5.8 assists per game.

The structure of Irving's future contract might be a bit tricky, but the Nets know they'll need him in order to be contenders next season.