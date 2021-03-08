Details Emerging From The Nets’ Plan With Blake Griffin

The Brooklyn Nets added another potential weapon to their already-deep arsenal with Sunday’s signing of free agent forward Blake Griffin.

Due to injuries and wear and tear, Griffin is no longer the bouncy superstar he was earlier in his career. Incredibly, he hasn’t dunked since 2019.

However, he can still be a valuable player for a good team, and the Nets have reportedly already figured out how they want to use the six-time All-Star.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Brooklyn intends to deploy Griffin as a small-ball center off the bench.

Griffin has always been an underrated passer throughout his career, as that skill has often been overshadowed by his raw athletic talents. It will be interesting to see how the Nets can actualize that talent with him in this small-ball ‘5’ role.

Prior to being a mutually-agreed upon release from the Detroit Pistons, Griffin averaged 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per appearance this season.

The next time we see him, he’ll be taking the court for one of the top championship contenders in the NBA.