Report: Where Things Stand Between Ben Simmons, Nets

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 10: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on March 10, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Prior to the NBA trade deadline, the Brooklyn Nets acquired Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers. Injuries prevented him from seeing the court though.

Over the past week, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been mentioned in trade rumors. That has led many fans to wonder what's next for Simmons.

Well, according to a report from the New York Post, Simmons is a part of the Nets' long-term plans.

From the New York Post:

Privately, Nets sources have intimated the latter option is unlikely. And when asked if Simmons had gotten assurances he was in the Nets’ long-term plans and would not be traded, a source close to the young All-Star told The Post simply that “Ben is good.”

Even if the Nets wanted to explore the trade market for Simmons, it's unclear how many teams would have interest in him.

Simmons hasn't played since the 2020-21 season. He averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game that year.

With three years remaining on Simmons' contract, the Nets will have plenty of time to see if he can reach his full potential in Brooklyn.