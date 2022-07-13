Rumor: Where Kyrie Irving Really Wants To Play Next Season

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Where will Kyrie Irving play basketball next season? That's a question that many NBA fans are asking this week.

While there's so much uncertainty surrounding Irving's future with the Brooklyn Nets, the latest report on his situation is quite interesting.

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Irving plans on playing for the Nets next season - with or without Kevin Durant.

After all, Irving has not officially requested a trade.

From the New York Post:

“Here is the situation. He opted in, which means he had and he has every intention of playing with the Brooklyn Nets. KD decides he wants out and now everybody is talking about trading Kyrie, right? "Kyrie has not asked for a trade. Now, if the Nets don’t want him, that’s something totally different. Kyrie has not said he wants a trade. He opted in. [So where did] the trade conversations come from? Is it because, KD requested a trade and now everybody’s like let’s trade Ky? Kyrie opted in.

Of course, Irving's desires may not matter in this situation. If the Nets want to move on from him, they could simply trade him.

That being said, it's interesting that Irving hasn't demanded a trade from Brooklyn.

Irving is set to play the 2022-23 season on his player option.