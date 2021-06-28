Scottie Pippen Addressed His Comments About Kevin Durant

Earlier this month, Scottie Pippen had some pointed remarks for Kevin Durant following the Brooklyn Nets‘ crushing loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Durant, of course, missed a potential game-winning shot in the closing moments. Despite scoring 48 points, grabbing nine boards and dishing out six assists, Pippen called out Durant for not knowing how to play “team basketball.”

“KD, as great as his offense was, it turned out to be his worst enemy because he didn’t know how to play team basketball,” Pippen said in an interview with GQ. “He kept trying to go punch for punch. Have you ever seen LeBron take a shot like that? He ain’t gonna take that shot. He’s gonna be smarter. He’s gonna force a double.”

Pippen’s comments have been met with heavy backlash, but he doubled down during an interview with Dan Patrick on Monday. The NBA legend criticized Durant for being sensitive when criticism comes his way.

“That’s how Kevin takes anything unless you’re praising him or pushing him up,” Pippen said. “I wasn’t trying to in any way belittle him. I think he’s a very talented player…”

Take a look.

When Scottie Pippen made his initial comments about Kevin Durant, the Nets superstar responded in a hurry.

Durant took to Twitter to call out Pippen for refusing to reenter a 1994 playoff game against the New York Knicks when Phil Jackson called a play that gave Toni Kukoc the opportunity to win the game (which he did).

Didn’t the great Scottie pippen refuse to go in the game for the last second shot because he was in his feelings his coach drew up the play for a better shooter?? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 24, 2021

Pippen has unleashed on current and former NBA icons all month long. Who will he target next?