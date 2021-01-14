Sean Marks Addresses The Latest With Kyrie Irving’s Status

The Kyrie Irving fiasco is becoming a never-ending headache – almost to the point of no return.

The Nets made their intentions clear by selling the house for James Harden on Wednesday. They had no other choice, either.

Brooklyn’s front office had major trust in Kyrie and Kevin Durant, despite previous off-court drama. Just a few weeks into the season, though, it’s become perfectly clear Kyrie can’t be trusted or relied upon. Pairing Harden with Durant became a necessity to try and salvage what’s already become a dysfunctional team.

Despite the obvious, Nets’ GM Sean Marks told reporters on Thursday the Harden trade had nothing to do with Kyrie’s absence. We find that hard to believe.

Sean Marks said that signing James Harden wasn't directly related to Kyrie Irving's absence. Marks said that he has spoken to Irving and the guard is "excited" to get back on the court, but Marks reiterates the timeline will be impacted by the NBA's investigation. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) January 14, 2021

Fortunately it appears Kyrie Irving is “excited” to get back on the court with his new-look team. Actions always speak louder than words, though.

It’s perfectly acceptable to question Kyrie’s motives as of late. Does he even love the game of basketball anymore? Is he already tired of playing next to Kevin Durant?

Whatever the reasons may be, he has little time to try and salvage the situation. A Kyrie-KD-Harden trio is lethal, but will only find success if all three are bought in.

Durant is bought in. So is Harden. The clock is ticking for Kyrie to commit to the Nets’ process. If he doesn’t, we may have already see the end of his tenure in Brooklyn.