Nets GM’s Old Comment About Kyrie Irving Is Going Viral

Kyrie Irving on the floor for the Brooklyn Nets during an NBA game.PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 15: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on January 15, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Nets 117-106. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving hasn’t played in a single game for the Brooklyn Nets this season, but that’s about to change. On Friday, multiple reports surfaced stating that Irving will return to the team.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski said the Nets are bringing back Irving as a part-time player for games outside of New York. This is because Irving has not yet satisfied New York City’s vaccine mandate.

Back in October, Nets general manager Sean Marks said he didn’t want to entertain the idea of having a part-time player on his roster for the 2021-22 season.

“We’re looking at putting a group of people that are going to be able to participate fully,” Marks told reporters. “That’s what this comes down to, and we’re not looking for partners that are going to be half-time.”

Clearly, Marks’ stance on this subject has changed.

Per the latest ESPN report, Nets owner Joe Tsai was fully supportive of bringing back Irving in some capacity. The same thing can be said for Marks.

Irving can now begin practicing at the Nets’ facility. Again, he can’t actually play at the Barclays Center due to his vaccination status.

Even if Irving is just a part-time player, his presence on the floor should help the Nets. Last season, the All-Star guard averaged 26.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

