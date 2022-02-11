Skip Bayless Thinks There Was A Clear Winner In Nets-76ers Trade

Before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers agreed to a deal centered around Ben Simmons and James Harden.

Overall, the Nets sent James Harden and Paul Millsap to the 76ers for Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry and two first-round picks.

On the latest episode of FOX Sports’ UNDISPUTED, Skip Bayless shared his thoughts on the deal. Let’s just say he thinks Brooklyn won the trade in a landslide.

“They won that trade by 50 points,” Bayless said. “This was a 50-point blowout in favor of the Nets.”

Obviously, Simmons is the main piece heading back to Brooklyn. Bayless, however, believes Curry and Drummond will also make an impact for the Nets.

“The Nets managed to get three starters out of this. I don’t know if you remember, but Andre Drummond has been flat-out balling for the Sixers in place of Joel Embiid.”

It’ll be interesting to see how Curry, Drummond and Simmons fit with the rest of the Nets’ lineup.

If all goes well, Brooklyn should be in the mix to win a title this season. But first, we have to see what type of shape Simmons is in because he hasn’t played in a game this year.