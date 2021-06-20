Spencer Dinwiddie Reportedly Makes Decision On Nets Contract

On Saturday night, the star-studded Brooklyn Nets were eliminated from the postseason by the Milwaukee Bucks in an all-time playoff classic. Less than 12 hours later, the franchise may have to grapple with losing one of its key players.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Spencer Dinwiddie plans to decline the player option on his contract for the 2021-22 season and will become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The option would’ve paid the Nets combo guard $12.3 million next year.

However, Dinwiddie has proven to be worth more than his current deal over the last few seasons. In 2020, he averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game with the Nets, blossoming into one of the team’s most reliable shot creators as Kevin Durant recovered from his Achilles injury.

Unfortunately, Dinwiddie, 28, was plagued with an injury of his own when he suffered a partially torn ACL just three games into this year’s campaign. He had eyed a possible return in the NBA Finals before the Nets elimination on Saturday.

Dinwiddie seemed prepared to take on a smaller role with the 2021 iteration of the Nets, as he averaged just 6.7 points in the team’s first three games. However, he was widely expected to decline his current player option and test his worth on the open market this offseason.

“I’m gonna be more than healthy by the time free agency starts, so just from a dollars perspective you kind of have to,” Dinwiddie told Shlomo Sprung of Forbes in May. “$12 million isn’t market value for a starting point guard. It’s probably about half, 20-25. So obviously it’s pretty concrete that I’m gonna opt out.”

A partially torn ACL is no small injury to bounce back from but Dinwiddie seems to be up for the challenge. If he can prove to be in good health, he should be able to rake in a massive payday later this summer.