Spencer Dinwiddie Names The NBA’s Greatest Scorer Of All-Time

The NBA world has been enamored with the “greatest of all-time” debate ever since ESPN’s The Last Dance premiered last month.

Is Michael Jordan still the greatest player of all-time? Or has Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James surpassed him?

Everyone seems to be giving their answer on the topic.

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie has joined in on the G.O.A.T debate, but instead of naming the best player ever, he’s simply named the best “scorer.” His pick: Kevin Durant.

Dinwiddie made the comment on First Take while discussing Durant’s eventual return from his Achilles tear injury.

“I look at it like this: At 80 percent, he’s Dirk Nowitzki. At 100 percent, he’s the best scorer of all time, and anywhere in between, he’s still, what, a top-three small forward in the league?” Dinwiddie said Wednesday. “So, we’re all gonna see. We’re all waiting. I know he’s working extremely hard, but he’s blessed, I think. It’s a little bit different than other people that suffered the Achilles. Outside of obviously Dominique Wilkins, who came back better, the other people that kind of struggled, he’s probably the best shooter of that group.”

Michael Jordan fans might take issue with that comment, but over the last 10 years or so, no one has been better at scoring than KD.

Durant has averaged at least 25 points per game in 11 straight seasons. His best scoring year came in 2014, when he averaged 32.0 points a contest.

NBA fans can’t wait to see Durant back in action soon.