There are several factors that decide where a player lands in free agency. Some players are searching for the largest checks, while others take location or the team’s roster into consideration. Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie is ready to take an approach to free agency that we’ve never seen before.

Prior to the NBA shutting down its operations, Dinwiddie was averaging 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game for the Nets. Any team in need of backcourt help would be wise to pursue him.

Dinwiddie cannot reach the open market until after the 2020-21 season. Nonetheless, it’s never too early for him to plan ahead.

On Friday night, Dinwiddie revealed that he’s giving NBA fans the chance to choose where he’ll sign during the 2021 offseason. This isn’t a joke, he’s seriously willing to let his followers pick his next team.

He shared the news on Instagram with the following caption: “I can’t wait to see where I play next.”

It’s an unorthodox way of choosing your next team, there’s no doubt about it.

Here’s what his GoFundMe page says:

“I’m simply creating this GoFundMe as my commitment to my previous tweets. As of now 2625.8 BTC is roughly equivalent to $24,632,630 USD. If we hit the target then I will allow the fan base to determine my next team decision and sign a one year contract at that destination. If we do not hit the target goal then I will be donating 100% of this campaign to charity. Fan engagement comes in all shapes and sizes, lets have fun folks!”

Dinwiddie has raised $816 up to this point, so he’ll need a lot more donations to reach his ultimate goal.

For NBA fans that desperately want Dinwiddie on their favorite team, now is your chance to make that happen.