Spencer Dinwiddie Reacts To The Nets Hiring Steve Nash

The Brooklyn Nets made a huge splash on Thursday morning, signing Steve Nash to be their next head coach. It’s a four-year contract for the former NBA point guard.

Nets general manager Sean Marks had nothing but praise for the team’s newest coach, saying “In Steve we see a leader, communicator and mentor who will garner the respect of our players.”

What makes this move so polarizing is that no one saw it coming. Brooklyn had been linked to plenty of coaching candidates, but Nash’s name never popped up in any report.

Plenty of people around the NBA had awesome reactions to the signing. However, the best response has to go to Spencer Dinwiddie, who tweeted “Y’all wanted a third star.”

Y’all wanted a third star 👀 🍿 — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) September 3, 2020

There has been speculation about the Nets acquiring another star to place alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. That’s why Dinwiddie made the reference about wanting a third star.

While fans might want to see Brooklyn make a run for Bradley Beal, the team’s current roster is already pretty loaded. In addition to Dinwiddie, Durant and Irving, the Nets have Jarrett Allen, Joe Harris, DeAndre Jordan and Caris LeVert.

It also helps that Brooklyn will retain Jacque Vaughn as an assistant coach. He did an excellent job leading a depleted Nets team to the playoffs.

The Eastern Conference should look very different next season, and the Nets have the talent on paper to be a title contender.