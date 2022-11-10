Sports World Reacts To Nike's Kyrie Irving Decision

BROOKLYN, NY - APRIL 25: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 25, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Last week, Nike announced that it was suspending its relationship with Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving. The company also stopped the launch of his new shoe, the Kyrie 8.

In a recent interview, Nike co-founder Phil Knight revealed that Irving's relationship with the brand is most likely damaged for good.

"I would doubt that we go back," Knight told CNBC. "But I don't know for sure."

Knight added that Irving crossed the line with his recent actions.

“Kyrie stepped over the line,” Knight explained. “It’s kind of that simple. He made some statements that we just can’t abide by and that’s why we ended the relationship. And I was fine with that.”

The basketball world is a bit surprised Nike would walk away from its partnership with Irving.

"Contract was set to expire, they already have another signature athlete lined up for next year," one person tweeted. "Kyrie just made it easier for them."

Some people believe Nike's actions in this situation are hypocritical.

Irving's contract with Nike is set to expire in October of 2023. He reportedly makes $11 million per year under his current deal.

If Irving's relationship with Nike does in fact come to an end, he'll have to consider options.