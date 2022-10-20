Sports World Reacts To The Kevin Durant Investment News

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman are making a significant investment in pickleball.

It has been announced that Durant and Kleiman are purchasing a Major League Pickleball expansion team. That club will compete in the 2023 season.

“35V is committed to investing in the future of sports and emerging opportunities, and Major League Pickleball is a league we are incredibly excited about,” said Kleiman, via Front Office Sports. “As an avid pickleball player and fan, the interest in the sport was a natural fit.”

Some people are confused by Durant's investment, while others believe it's a smart move.

"I really don’t understand what all these athletes are going to get out of this investment," Henry Lockwood from Barstool Sports said. "Pickleball is very fun to play but as a spectator it is incredibly boring and no one looks remotely athletic or cool while playing."

"LeBron, Tom Brady, and now KD…. Impossible to be anything but impressed (and on notice) by the support Major League Pickleball has received," one fan said.

"Bron’s his blueprint," another fan wrote.

Earlier this fall, LeBron James invested in a Major League Pickleball team. Tom Brady and Kim Clijsters also invested in one.

The MLP is expected to have 16 total teams next season. The prize money for its players will increase.