Sports World Reacts To What Kyrie Irving Said About Brittney Griner

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Prior to the Brooklyn Nets' season opener on Wednesday night, Kyrie Irving shared an important message with the crowd at the Barclays Center.

Irving made it clear that he wants President Biden to bring WNBA star Brittney Griner back home to the United States. She has been detained in Russia since February.

"I appreciate us being able to share this floor together, all of us as brothers. But the big picture that’s going on in the world is free our sister, Brittney Griner," Irving said. "Please, POTUS, do your job. Everybody do your job. Please bring our sister home. We wouldn’t be doing our jobs to the best of our ability if we didn’t stand for what we believe in."

Although this wasn't a bad message from Irving, fans believe it's a tad hypocritical.

"Has nothing to do with POTUS. When Americans get arrested overseas, you’re at the mercy of that country. So now you gotta barter. And these countries want the world in return," one fan said.

"He’s got some nerve. Kyrie telling somebody to do their job," another fan wrote.

Griner turned 32 earlier this week. Her attorneys released a statement on her behalf.

"Thank you everyone for fighting so hard to get me home," Griner said. "All the support and love are definitely helping me."

Griner has an appeal hearing set for next Tuesday.