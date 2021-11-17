Stephen A. Smith On Kyrie Irving: “I Hope He Gets Cut”

With Kyrie Irving showing no signs of taking any steps to return to the Brooklyn Nets, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes it’s time to end his time stay in New York.

On Wednesday’s edition of First Take, Stephen A. said he felt “sad” for Nets forward Kevin Durant, who has taken up a much bigger role on the team in the absence of Kyrie. He declared that KD made “the wrong decision by going to Brooklyn” in 2019 but soon started going off on Kyrie again.

Stephen A. explained that Kyrie “betrayed” KD by not doing everything he could to get back on the court. He believes that Kyrie has proven that he can’t be trusted and hopes that he gets cut.

“Kyrie Irving betrayed you! Flat out betrayed you. Left you hanging,” Stephen A. said. “And while you’re sitting up there… they were cheering for Steph Curry in Brooklyn (last night)… You got Kyrie Irving who is a showstopper – a superstar talent… and can’t be trusted. I actually hope Kyrie Irving gets cut…”

Stephen A. finished by admonishing the Nets for lacking a culture at the Barclays Center.

Kevin Durant has been averaging nearly 29 points a game this season, and has the Nets at 10-5 on the season. But their offense is still in the middle of the pack with no other player averaging over 20 points per game.

Were Kyrie Irving willing to return to the Nets, it seems likely that they’d have the most wins in the East right now.

As it stands though, the Nets are likely to go the entire season with Kyrie stepping on the court again. His tenure with the Nets could be over entirely after this year or the next.

Stephen A. Smith could be onto something here.