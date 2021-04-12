Kyrie Irving will miss yet another game for the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Why? “Personal reasons.”

It’s been an interesting couple of days for Irving. He got into a scuffle with Lakers guard Dennis Schroder on Saturday in the midst of Los Angeles’ stunning blowout win. The scuffle ultimately led to double ejections for both Irving and Schroder.

Irving then took to Twitter on Sunday to spark a discussion involving the N-word. Some believe he was alluding to his heated exchange with Schroder.

The N-word is a derogatory racial slur!

It will never be…

-a term of endearment

-reclaimed

-flipped

NEVER FORGET ITS FOUL AND TRUE HISTORY!

Throw that N-word out the window, right alongside all of those other racist words used to describe my people. We are not slaves or N’s — K.A.I A11Even (@KyrieIrving) April 11, 2021

To summarize: Irving was ejected Saturday night versus the Lakers. He then sparked a Twitter discussion surrounding the N-word on Sunday. Fast forward to Monday, Irving will miss the Nets’ game versus the Timberwolves for “personal reasons.”

Sports media icon Stephen A. Smith called Irving out on Monday for missing yet another game this season. He’s played in just 38 of Brooklyn’s 53 games this season.

“For the record, I just became aware of Kyrie’s situation — which is his position,” Smith said on Twitter. “Today’s miss is one thing, but the other two times he was quoted as saying he “needed a break!” He played just 20 games last season and had 9 months off. Damn! Don’t we want to see the brotha play?”

For the record, I just became aware of Kyrie’s situation — which is his position. Today’s miss is one thing, but the other two times he was quoted as saying he “needed a break!” He played just 20 games last season and had 9 months off. Damn! Don’t we want to see the brotha play? — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 12, 2021

Some are starting to question Kyrie Irving’s commitment to the game of basketball. He’s missed plenty of games for personal reasons this season.

As long as Irving suits up for the postseason, the Nets should still be in good shape. But his latest absence on Monday paints a messy picture.