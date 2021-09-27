Stephen A. Smith Reacts To The Kyrie Irving Situation

If Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving doesn’t get vaccinated soon, he’s going to be excluded from playing in Nets home games due to local regulations – and Kyrie appears content with that. But ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is not.

On Monday, the ESPN personality advocated for the Nets trading Kyrie. He argued that if Kyrie is willing to miss half of their games, then they can’t rely on him. And as a result, Stephen A. feels they have to trade him.

“Trade him! If he ain’t gonna take the vaccine and can’t play half your home games, trade him,” Stephen A. said.

Stephen A. also said that Kyrie’s unwillingness to get the vaccine also shows that winning a ring doesn’t matter as much to him. He said that if winning a title was most important to him, he’d get the vaccine.

Trade KYRIE! If he ain't gonna take the vaccine… pic.twitter.com/x3aCrFhogM — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 27, 2021

New York City will not allow people to attend large gatherings at venues such as the Barclays Center or Madison Square Garden if they aren’t vaccinated.

San Francisco, the home of the Golden State Warriors, has similar regulations. And Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins appears content to stay home rather than get the vaccine.

Some of Kyrie Irving’s behavior last year would suggest that he doesn’t mind skipping games. So unless the Nets follow Stephen A. Smith’s advice and trade him, they’re going to be seeing a lot less of the six-time All-Star guard this year.

Should the Nets trade Kyrie Irving?