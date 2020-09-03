Steve Kerr Reacts To The Nets Hiring Steve Nash

Steve Kerr couldn’t be happier for NBA legend Steve Nash as Nash begins his head coaching career.

Nash, the former NBA point guard and Warriors advisor, is heading to Brooklyn. The Nets, in need of a new head coach, hired Nash on Thursday morning. He’ll look to lead Brooklyn to the promised land with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving returning from injuries next season.

Nash doesn’t have much coaching experience. But he knows what a championship team looks like. Kerr and the Warriors hired Nash in an advisory role in 2015. There’s no doubt his time with Golden State – and studying under Kerr – could prove to be a major benefit for the Nets.

Kerr sent a congratulatory message to Nash on Thursday afternoon. The Warriors coach is clearly thrilled to see what Nash can do in Brooklyn.

“Congratulations to Steve Nash,” Kerr wrote on Twitter. “And thank you for all your work over the years with the Warriors. You are going to crush it in Brooklyn!”

The Brooklyn Nets have high expectations for the legendary Steve Nash as he begins his head coaching career. But there’s no doubt this was a major risk for Brooklyn.

Nash has hardly any actual on-court coaching experience. There’s no doubt a candidate like Tyronn Lue would’ve been a safer option.

But the Nets clearly believe Nash is the guy for the job. It’ll be fascinating to see what he’s able to do with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving next season.