Steve Nash Addresses His Viral Hug With Kevin Durant

Following the Nets’ thrilling Game 5 victory over Milwaukee on Tuesday, head coach Steve Nash couldn’t help but give Kevin Durant a tight hug.

We’ve seen plenty of players and coaches embrace after memorable performances. But Nash’s hug instantly became a meme. Why? Probably because he looked so little hugging the 6-foot-10 Durant. Plus, he had this sort of angry look on his face.

It was a pretty hilarious sight, if we’re being honest. And luckily, Nash is being a good sport about it.

The Nets head coach said fans have been “killing” him for his Durant embrace. He went on to explain he’s just “really proud” of Durant for his legendary performance on Tuesday.

“My wife and daughter certainly enjoyed that. They’ve been killing me for the last … whatever,” Nash said, via Fox News. “I was just really proud of him. I know what he puts on the line every night and his work ethic and his routine. Just the commitment he gave to that rehab of that career-threatening injury to be back – all the way back – and having maybe his best playoff performance ever … it’s incredible.”

If you didn’t catch the Nash-Durant embrace, take a look below.

We don’t expect this to be the last time Steve Nash gives Kevin Durant a big hug. Frankly, the veteran deserves it.

He was phenomenal in the Nets’ Game 5 win over the Bucks. His 49-point triple-double will be remembered as one of the best playoff performances on all-time.