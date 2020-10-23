The Spun

Steve Nash Adds Former All-Star Teammate To Nets Staff

Steve Nash raising his fist.PHOENIX, AZ - APRIL 25: Steve Nash #13 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the NBA game against the San Antonio Spurs at US Airways Center on April 25, 2012 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Spurs defeated the Suns 110-106. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Steve Nash has played alongside a number of elite players throughout his Hall of Fame career. Now that he’s the head coach in Brooklyn, he’s adding a six-time All-Star to his staff.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Nets are adding six-time All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire to Nash’s staff. He will join as an assistant coach this coming season.

Stoudemire and Nash played six seasons together with the Phoenix Suns, making a combined 10 All-Star appearances together in that brief span. The Suns made the Conference Finals three times with that duo leading the charge, and have not made it since.

Stoudemire joined the Knicks following the 2009-10 season, and played since more NBA seasons before taking his talents overseas in 2016. He’s been plying his trade between Israel and China for the last few years, and recently won the Israeli League Finals MVP award with Maccabi Tel-Aviv.

Perhaps most crucially, Amar’e Stoudemire has strong ties to the city of New York. He owns property in Hyde Park and always spoke fondly of the city during his five years with the Knicks.

Stoudemire is arguably the biggest name being added to Nash’s staff in Brooklyn. He joins a group of assistant coaches that currently includes Jacques Vaughn, Tiago Splitter, Travon Bryant, Adam Harrington and others.

We’re all expecting a pretty wild first year for Nash at the helm for the Nets. Seeing him and Stoudemire in charge of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will be a sight to see.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.