Steve Nash Announces Final Decision On James Harden

James Harden brings the ball up.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets in action against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on December 04, 2021 in New York City. Chicago Bulls defeated the Brooklyn Nets 111-107. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden has been the subject of swirling trade rumors over the last week or so. There was even talk of a Harden-for-Ben Simmons swap.

Despite these whispers, including word that Harden might be frustrated with his role in Brooklyn, Nets head coach Steve Nash put his foot down on Sunday.

Nash told reporters that Harden will not be traded before the deadline on Thursday.

Nash’s comments come one day after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Nets superstar Kevin Durant does not want Harden to leave. It would make sense if Durant was doing work behind the scenes to ensure “The Beard” will remain in Brooklyn.

Harden has missed three of his team’s last five games while dealing with hamstring tightness. He won’t play this afternoon against the Denver Nuggets either.

Brooklyn (29-23) has lost seven-straight games to fall to sixth place in the Eastern Conference with 30 games left to play.

