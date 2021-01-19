Steve Nash Announces Update On PG Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving has made headlines for the wrong reasons over the past few weeks. Thankfully for the Brooklyn Nets, they’ll have their point guard back on the hardwood in the very near future.

Irving has missed the last seven games for the Nets due to personal reasons. Things took a turn for the worse when a video surfaced of him at a large, maskless gathering for a family birthday party.

Since he broke COVID-19 protocols, Irving was fined 1/81.6 of his salary per game missed — resulting in him losing $816,898 for his actions.

Although this has been a bizarre situation for the Nets, it sounds like this story has reached its end. Nets head coach Steve Nash revealed this afternoon that Irving is expected to play on Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Irving was a full participant in practice this afternoon, a strong sign that he’s ready to play once again.

Nets coach Steve Nash says he expects Kyrie Irving to play Wednesday against Cleveland after rejoining the team today for a full practice — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 19, 2021

When asked to shed light on his absence, Irving told reporters “A lot of family and personal stuff going on, so I just want to leave it at that.”

The All-Star guard did mention that he’s “happy to be back” on the court with his teammates.

Tomorrow night’s game between the Nets and Cavaliers will be the first time the NBA world gets to witness Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving in action together.