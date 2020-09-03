The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Nets Hiring Steve Nash

The Brooklyn Nets shocked the NBA world this morning. The franchise is hiring former Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks superstar point guard Steve Nash as its next head coach.

The coaching search, which pegged Nash as the guy to lead a team helmed by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, was a very interesting one. San Antonio Spurs legend Gregg Popovich had been at the center of rumors for months, though they never seemed realistic. Beyond him, many believed that Jacque Vaughn, who guided a ragtag bunch through a solid bubble run to the playoffs, deserved a spot.

Vaughn will stick around. The Nets are making him Nash’s top assistant, and he will be the highest paid assistant coach in the NBA. That will be key bench experience to aid someone who hasn’t been a coach at any significant level.

Nash does bring a good relationship with Durant dating back to his time as a consultant with the Golden State Warriors, and a wealth of experience as a star player at Irving’s point guard position, which will hopefully allow them to mesh as well. Nash was an eight-time All-Star, and won back-to-back MVPs in Mike D’Antoni’s up-tempo system with the Suns in 2005 and 2006. He was inducted to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

Experience is the one thing that Nash is missing, but otherwise it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him excel in this role. The NBA world has had some mixed reactions on the hire so far, for very legitimate reasons.

The fact that the Brooklyn Nets passed on Jacque Vaughn for the job, after what he accomplished during his interim stint, has many upset. Flatly, Vaughn has head coaching experience that Nash does not, and an experienced Black man getting passed up for the job in favor of a someone without that experience isn’t playing well with many, and that is a very fair criticism.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the team would have tabbed Vaughn for the head coaching job, had Nash not accepted their offer.

For these reasons, retaining Vaughn as the lead assistant is a huge win for Nash and the Nets. Without Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and for much of his time as interim head coach, Spencer Dinwiddie, Taurean Prince, and DeAndre Jordan, he managed to go 7-3, beating the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Toronto Raptors—the top two seeds in both conferences—along the way.

In any case, the Nets will be one of the most talented, and most fascinating teams in the NBA next season. The Steve Nash hire is clearly aiming to catch some Steve Kerr lightning in a bottle. General manager Sean Marks could have an NBA Finals contender on his hands, but any Durant and Irving-led group with a green head coach has the potential to be volatile as well.


