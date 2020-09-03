NBA World Reacts To The Nets Hiring Steve Nash

The Brooklyn Nets shocked the NBA world this morning. The franchise is hiring former Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks superstar point guard Steve Nash as its next head coach.

The coaching search, which pegged Nash as the guy to lead a team helmed by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, was a very interesting one. San Antonio Spurs legend Gregg Popovich had been at the center of rumors for months, though they never seemed realistic. Beyond him, many believed that Jacque Vaughn, who guided a ragtag bunch through a solid bubble run to the playoffs, deserved a spot.

Vaughn will stick around. The Nets are making him Nash’s top assistant, and he will be the highest paid assistant coach in the NBA. That will be key bench experience to aid someone who hasn’t been a coach at any significant level.

Nash does bring a good relationship with Durant dating back to his time as a consultant with the Golden State Warriors, and a wealth of experience as a star player at Irving’s point guard position, which will hopefully allow them to mesh as well. Nash was an eight-time All-Star, and won back-to-back MVPs in Mike D’Antoni’s up-tempo system with the Suns in 2005 and 2006. He was inducted to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

New Nets head coach Steve Nash has the "confidence" of Kevin Durant and the backing of Kyrie Irving after having a relationship with both for years. On KD, Nash told @TheUndefeated: "He’s one of the greatest players I’ve ever seen and to have his confidence is really important.” — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 3, 2020

Experience is the one thing that Nash is missing, but otherwise it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him excel in this role. The NBA world has had some mixed reactions on the hire so far, for very legitimate reasons.

🇨🇦 COACH NASH 🇨🇦

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Congratulations to Steve Nash on being named head coach of the @BrooklynNets! 👏 pic.twitter.com/xUBAeOjs5B — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) September 3, 2020

Not many things in the NBA would get me to say “holy sh**” The Steve Nash hiring just did — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) September 3, 2020

Steve Nash and Kevin Durant developed a real, human relationship during Durant's time in Golden State, including during offseason workouts. Steve talked to me about KD for this story in 2018: https://t.co/jRGnSrlmAi https://t.co/IFDZPcdEQL — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) September 3, 2020

STEVE NASH to the @BrooklynNets 😳 — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) September 3, 2020

Nets GM Sean Marks on Steve Nash, the organization’s new head coach: “In Steve we see a leader, communicator and mentor who will garner the respect of our players.” Full statement: pic.twitter.com/qgvIFgTl7O — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) September 3, 2020

Kevin Durant, Caris LeVert and Sean Kilpatrick working out with Steve Nash back in 2016. #Nets pic.twitter.com/yMv3vFUia0 — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) September 3, 2020

In a 2012 interview with GQ, Kyrie Irving called Steve Nash the toughest matchup of his season because of the number of screens he had to fight through to defend him. "He had 16 assists against us. That's ridiculous. It's tiring and I hated it." pic.twitter.com/4BOzdEH8Oy — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) September 3, 2020

The fact that the Brooklyn Nets passed on Jacque Vaughn for the job, after what he accomplished during his interim stint, has many upset. Flatly, Vaughn has head coaching experience that Nash does not, and an experienced Black man getting passed up for the job in favor of a someone without that experience isn’t playing well with many, and that is a very fair criticism.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the team would have tabbed Vaughn for the head coaching job, had Nash not accepted their offer.

The blackest coaching pool in years: Ty Lue

Ime Udoka

Sam Cassell

Jacque Vaughn

Adrian Griffin

Mark Jackson

Stephen Silas

Darvin Ham

Jahmahl Mosley

Jason Kidd

Wes Unseld Jr

David Vanterpool

Roy Rogers

Nate McMillan

Alvin Gentry

Mike Brown And Steve Nash got a job w/0 experience — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) September 3, 2020

Definitely happy for Steve Nash but super disappointed in the @BrooklynNets. So many well qualified African American candidates and they get looked over by someone with no experience at all. The only reason they felt comfortable doing that is bc JV stayed onboard as the top asst. — Trevor Booker (@35_Fitz) September 3, 2020

Firing Kenny Atkinson for a Head Coach (Steve Nash) with ZERO Experience for a Team with Championship Expectations is INSANE!!! What makes Steve Nash a better Head Coach than Jacque Vaughn???????? — Olufemi Okubadejo (@FemiOkubadejo) September 3, 2020

Jacque Vaughn should be the Nets head coach. He was there for years, he had guys playing their ass off in the bubble & that was the Nets C-Team. Why Marks & Tsai felt an unproven Steve Nash was the guy, I don’t know. But Gotta make KD & Flat Earth Truther happy. It is what it is. — Last of the Gentlemen Sleuths (@BenoitBlanc_1) September 3, 2020

Steve Nash would make a lot more sense as the "league's best compensated assistant coach" and Jacque Vaughn deserves to be the Nets' head coach. https://t.co/kD4lmnXrdG — Dylan Burkhardt (@umhoops) September 3, 2020

I just hope Jacque Vaugn chose on his own to stay an assistant coach cause thats a damn shame. Steve Nash just jumping over that man for the job man I HATE that — III (@Jfj_iii) September 3, 2020

For these reasons, retaining Vaughn as the lead assistant is a huge win for Nash and the Nets. Without Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and for much of his time as interim head coach, Spencer Dinwiddie, Taurean Prince, and DeAndre Jordan, he managed to go 7-3, beating the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Toronto Raptors—the top two seeds in both conferences—along the way.

In any case, the Nets will be one of the most talented, and most fascinating teams in the NBA next season. The Steve Nash hire is clearly aiming to catch some Steve Kerr lightning in a bottle. General manager Sean Marks could have an NBA Finals contender on his hands, but any Durant and Irving-led group with a green head coach has the potential to be volatile as well.