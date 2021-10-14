Steve Nash Has Honest Response To Kyrie Irving Question

Steve Nash’s second year as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets is off to a rough start with star guard Kyrie Irving at odds with the team over getting vaccinated.

After Kyrie did an Instagram Live video defending his stance, it was only a matter of time before Nash had to address it. On Thursday, Nash spoke to the media about it.

Nash made it clear in his press conference that he didn’t listen to Kyrie’s Instagram Live. He said that he’d prefer to move forward with the players he does have.

“To be honest, I didn’t listen to it,” Nash said. “I think I’ve pretty much said everything I have to say about it. If something changes we can talk about it. I really wanna focus on moving forward with our group… and find solutions to the challenge ahead of us.”

Kyrie Irving has refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s a big no-no in New York City and several other cities, where vaccine mandates will bar him from playing.

The Nets have announced that they will not allow Kyrie to attend any team activities – let alone games – until he gets vaccinated. Given Kyrie’s stance and the lack of pushback from his inner circle, that probably won’t happen.

Steve Nash will have to figure out how to get the team to win without one of his best players. Thankfully, he still has Kevin Durant and James Harden.