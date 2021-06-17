Steve Nash Sends Clear Message About James Harden Before Game 6

Two days after he surprisingly played 46 minutes on an ailing hamstring, Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden is ready for more.

Nets head coach Steve Nash said Harden is good to go for tonight’s potential Game 6 clincher in Milwaukee. The high-scoring lefty injured his hamstring in the opening minute of Game 1 and did not return until Tuesday night.

As Nash made clear, Harden is not going to continue staying idle while his team plays important games.

Steve Nash says that after playing heavy minutes in Game 5, neither James Harden nor Kevin Durant will have any sort of restrictions tonight for Game 6. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) June 17, 2021

Steve Nash on James Harden being compromised at less than 100% with his hamstring: "James isn't going to sit out. Thats what it is." #Nets — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) June 17, 2021

Harden was clearly compromised in Game 5, scoring only five points on 1-of-10 shooting and 0-for-8 from three-point range.

He did contribute eight assists and six rebounds, and most importantly, left a favorable impression on his teammates for his desire to gut it out.

“It inspired me this morning when he said he was giving it a go and he was thinking about giving it a go,” Nets superstar Kevin Durant told reporters after Game 5. “I think all of us felt like, first, we wanted him to be healthy and make sure this is the right decision for him. But once he got out there and tested it out, we were all happy for him, and we knew that would give us an extra spark. “It was one of those performances from James that, in the stat sheet, it may not look like it was great, but just his energy, his talk, his communication throughout the whole game was just on point. I’m glad he was out there with us and can’t wait for Game 6.”

Game 6 of Nets-Bucks will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET tonight on ESPN. Brooklyn will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals with a win.