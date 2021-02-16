Steve Nash Gives Honest Answer On Kevin Durant’s Injury Timeline

The Brooklyn Nets‘ “Big Three” will be down a piece the next couple of days, as Kevin Durant is dealing with a hamstring issue.

On Sunday, the Nets announced that Durant would miss at least the next two games after tweaking his hamstring in Saturday night’s win over the Warriors. Brooklyn is taking on the Sacramento Kings tonight and will face the Phoenix Suns tomorrow in a Western Conference road back-to-back.

Hamstrings can be tricky, and the Nets will likely be cautious with Durant. Head coach Steve Nash said tonight he doesn’t want to estimate a definitive timeline.

Nash is hopeful that it will only be a “short-term” absence, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

In 19 games this season, Durant is averaging 29.0 points, 7.3 rebound and 5.3 assists per game for the high-scoring Nets. He has missed several games due to the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

As much as Brooklyn wants to have its full team intact during the regular season, the key is that Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden are at full-strength come playoff time.

The Nets will be sure to manage all of their workloads and minor injuries accordingly.